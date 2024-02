BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. All the pledges I made back in 2003 have now been fulfilled, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.

“The source of all our achievements is the Azerbaijani people, their trust in me and their ability to unite around a single goal. We have proved to the whole world that we are a great nation,” the Azerbaijani leader added.