Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a global transport hub - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Of course, we will continue our work in the field of transport. Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a global transport hub. We receive applications from the West, the East, the North, and the South, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony, Trend reports.

“The entire transport infrastructure in the territory of Azerbaijan is in operable condition. Some railways simply need to be modernized, and we are doing that. It is probably impossible for the geopolitical situation in the world to change in the near future. Under such circumstances, the need for our transport infrastructure will further increase,” the head of state noted.