I have been the president for more than 20 years and so far I have not asked anyone for anything - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. We are not asking anyone for anything. I have been the president for more than 20 years and so far I have not asked anyone for anything, because there was no need for that, President Ilham Aliyev said in his swearing-in ceremony on February 14, Trend reports.

“We are a fully self-sufficient country. We support cooperation in a bilateral format and our foreign policy is designed for this – equitable relations, respect for each other, good relations with each other and, as they say, non-interference in each other's affairs. These are our principles. We have dictated these principles and succeeded in having them accepted,” the head of state added.