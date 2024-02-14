President Ilham Aliyev’s message to Armenia’s patrons: Mind your own business

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. In his speech made at the swearing-in ceremony on February 14, President Ilham Aliyev sent a message to those who want to discuss Azerbaijan-Armenia relations and want to be mediators between the two countries, stating that there is no need for mediation in this matter, Trend reports.

“The process of normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations should be dropped from the international agenda. Because anyone seems to want to deal with this issue. Mind your own business! We have resolved our problem,” the Azerbaijani leader noted.