US not seeking to control over Azerbaijani-Armenian peace process - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The United States does not seek to own the situation in the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, U.S. Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mark Libby said during the press conference, Trend reports.

"If the Russian track makes this work, and the result is a long-term, dignified peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan in which they can both accept and be partners and neighbors, build trade, and live side by side in security, that's a good indication. We do not desire control over the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process. However, I will state that we are interested in a permanent, dignified peace," the diplomat noted.

