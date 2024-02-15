Azerbaijani parliament to hold regular session tomorrow (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. The regular session of the Azerbaijani Parliament will be held on February 16, Trend reports.

The session will start at 10:00 (GMT+4). The appointment of the Prime Minister is on the agenda of the meeting.

To note, according to Article 118 of the Constitution (Procedure of Appointment of Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan), the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan is appointed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the consent of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

Proposal on the candidacy of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan is submitted for consideration of the Azerbaijani Parliament by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan not later than one month from the date of assumption of office or not later than two weeks from the date of resignation of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Meanwhile, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev was inaugurated in Azerbaijani Parliament on February 14.

