...
Citizenship of Karabakh Armenians constitutes Azerbaijan's inner issue - MP (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 16 February 2024 12:25 (UTC +04:00)
Laman Zeynalova
Laman Zeynalova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The Baku Network expert platform aired the next episode of the analytical video project "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was Azerbaijani MP Mazahir Afandiyev.

He added that the issue of citizenship of the Armenian population of Karabakh is exclusively internal to Azerbaijan.

“The Azerbaijani side has consistently emphasized that they will not discuss internal concerns with the opposing side. Of course, citizenship concerns for anyone wishing to reside in Azerbaijan are entirely internal to the country. Armenians living in Karabakh can now apply for Azerbaijani citizenship through a specific portal,” the MP added.

