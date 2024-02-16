Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. On February 16, at 12:50, units of the Armenian armed forces from the positions stationed in the direction of the Gunashli settlement of the Basarkechar region using large-caliber weapons subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of the Tazakend settlement of the Dashkasan region, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan Army Units took adequate retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the Ministry of Defence of Azerbaijan said in a statement.