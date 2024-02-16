European leaders seek photo opportunities with President Ilham Aliyev - Hungarian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Leaders of the European Union and Brussels are looking for an opportunity to take a photo while shaking the hand of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary Peter Szijjártó told Turkish Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

Speaking about criticism of Hungary by the EU after becoming an observer member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS), Szijjártó mentioned that Hungary's establishing friendship with Azerbaijan was also criticized.

“Now, the leaders of the European Union and Brussels are doing everything they can to snap a photo with President Ilham Aliyev and be honored to get his handshake, having recognized that they can supply natural gas from Azerbaijan. Our partnership with Azerbaijan is built on ideals and is much stronger than others,” the minister added.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel