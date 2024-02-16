President of Israel congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. Israeli President Isaac Herzog has sent a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of his victory in the early presidential election, Trend reports.

"Your Excellency,

It is my sincere pleasure to share my congratulations to you on the occasion of your re-election to continue serving your people as President of Azerbaijan.

Under your leadership, Azerbaijan has built and sustained two decades of stability, economic development, and religious freedoms. I am certain that your re-election will continue to ensure a bright future of prosperity for your nation.

The State of Israel deeply values its relationship with the Republic of Azerbaijan. Our bilateral ties provide vital economic, security, and political benefits, and we are committed to this robust and ongoing partnership.

I am personally thankful for the opportunity to work with you to further build and enhance the bonds between Azerbaijan and Israel. I will remain ever grateful and humbled by warm and moving hospitality that you showed Michal and myself during our visit to your beautiful nation last year.

I look forward to working with you to continue deepening the ties between our nations, as we strive to promote our mutual interests in the years to come", the letter says.