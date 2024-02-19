February election results to serve good of brotherly people of Azerbaijan - Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. Türkiye-Azerbaijan relations are successfully developing in light of the precepts of National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during the joint press conference with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in Ankara, Trend reports.

The President of Türkiye congratulated our head of state on his win in the February 7 elections, calling voting in Azerbaijan, which was held for the first time on the republic's whole sovereign territory, as historic.



Recep Tayyip Erdogan praised the Azerbaijani leader's decision to undertake the first foreign visit to Türkiye following the election victory.



The Turkish President expressed optimism that the presidential election outcomes would benefit the brotherly people of Azerbaijan.

