BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 19. The anti-terror operation carried out in Karabakh fully affirmed the sovereignty of our country,” President Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports.

The head of state reiterated that there is no place for separatist forces on Azerbaijani territory, and there never will be.