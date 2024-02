BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Samir Rzayev has been appointed president of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL), Trend reports.

The relevant decree was signed by the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev.

By another decree of the head of state, Samir Rzayev was relieved from the position of the first vice president of AZAL.

