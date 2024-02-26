Azerbaijan's Baku confirms meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is scheduled for February 28-29 in Berlin, Head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

17:03

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said, Trend reports.

"The meeting of the delegations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin according to the agreement reached at the trilateral meeting held in Munich," she said.

