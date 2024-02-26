Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan's Baku confirms meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers

Politics Materials 26 February 2024 20:53 (UTC +04:00)

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The next meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian foreign ministers is scheduled for February 28-29 in Berlin, Head of the Press Service Department of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada told Trend.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 26. The meeting of the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin, Armenian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Ani Badalyan said, Trend reports.

"The meeting of the delegations of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers will be held on February 28-29 in Berlin according to the agreement reached at the trilateral meeting held in Munich," she said.

