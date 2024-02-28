Azerbaijani FM extends appreciation to Germany

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has expressed his gratitude to German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Trend reports.

"Thanks to the German side and Minister Annalena Baerbock for hosting the next round of negotiations between the Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft Peace Agreement. It was a good opportunity to reiterate Azerbaijan’s commitment to peace," he wrote on his page on X.

The meeting between Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenia's Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan is still ongoing, in a three-way setup that includes the German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock.