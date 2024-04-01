Escalation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border is in no one's interest - State Department

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. Escalation on Azerbaijani-Armenian border is in no one's interest, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on April 1, Trend reports.

"We caution and will continue to caution against escalating rhetoric or hostilities along the border. We continue to encourage the creation of conditions for a just and dignified peace in the region, where the rights of all are respected. The only way to ensure a sustainable peace is at the negotiating table. We will continue to make clear to both Armenia and Azerbaijan that escalation is in no one's interest. I don't have any diplomatic conversations to preview," he added.

On March 31, 2024, the Azerbaijan Defense Ministry released official information on the recent concentration of units and combat vehicles of the Armenian armed forces in various directions of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conditional border.

Today's statement by the ministry says that the concentration of troops by Armenia along the conditional border and the establishment of offensive strongholds, the setup of long-term firing points in various directions, and the construction of fortifications were detected through special technical means, available in the armament of the Azerbaijan Army Units, and under visual observation.

"Artillery systems, other assault weapons and heavy firepower of the Armenian armed forces are being deployed in newly built reinforced concrete fortifications. We once again declare that the Azerbaijan Army will resolutely suppress any possible provocation of Armenia, and the Armenian military-political leadership and its protectors will bear whole responsibility for the aggravation of the situation," said Azerbaijan's defense ministry.