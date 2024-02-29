Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia meet for second day in row (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. The second day of the meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the draft Bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations is underway, Trend reports, referring to the X of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

"The second day of discussions on the draft peace treaty commenced between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at Villa Borzig in Berlin," the publication said.

Yesterday, the meetings began bilaterally and then moved to a trilateral format, with German Federal Minister for Foreign Affairs Annalena Baerbock participating.

The meeting was convened to deliberate on the "Bilateral Agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations."

