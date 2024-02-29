Azerbaijan allots funds for overhaul of Sumgayit roads - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 29. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on measures for major repairs of roads in the city of Sumgayit, Trend reports.

According to the decree, 8.1 million manat ($4.7 million) was allocated for the repairs.

In this regard, guided by paragraph 32 of Article 109 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan, the decree tasked to:

1. allocate the mentioned amount from the reserve fund of the President of Azerbaijan foreseen in the country's state budget for 2024 to the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

2. the Ministry of Finance of Azerbaijan to provide funding in the mentioned amount.

3. the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan to resolve issues arising from this decree.