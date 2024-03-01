Azerbaijan proved to be reliable partner - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 1. Azerbaijan already proved to be a reliable partner. Our word means the same as our signature, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 10th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting and 2nd Green Energy Advisory Council Ministerial Meeting held in Baku on March 1, Trend reports.

“All the plans, which we've put in front of ourselves, I'm sure, will be implemented because only the performance of the last year demonstrates that,” the head of state emphasized.