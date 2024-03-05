Iranian, Azerbaijani FMs discuss regional situation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 5. On March 5, 2024, on the sidelines of his participation in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation's (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers' extraordinary meeting, Jeyhun Bayramov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, met with Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the meeting, bilateral and regional issues between the two countries, as well as the current situation in the region, were discussed.

The Iranian Minister once again offered his congratulations on the successful conclusion of Azerbaijan's presidential elections and President Ilham Aliyev's re-election to this high position. He stressed that these elections are especially significant owing to the fact that they are held in the entirety of territories of Azerbaijan.

Ministers also discussed the restoration of the operation of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan following the court decision against the person who committed the terror attack against the Azerbaijani Embassy.

The parties addressed the extension of high-level contacts, the importance of the work of the Azerbaijan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Joint Economic Cooperation, and plans for the development and growth of regional transport and communication corridors.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the 29th Session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), which will be held in Azerbaijan this year, has created additional opportunities for cooperation.

Minister informed his counterpart about the current regional situation, as well as the current state and prospects of the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the discussions, it was emphasized that efforts by certain states to arm Armenia and Armenia involving third parties that do not serve peace and stability in the region posed a threat to the peace process.

Other bilateral and regional issues on the cooperation agenda between the two countries were also discussed during the meeting.

On March 5, 2024, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, as part of a working visit to Saudi Arabia, took part and spoke at an emergency meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).