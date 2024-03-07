Armenia negotiating peace treaty with Azerbaijan - Armenian FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Armenia continues negotiations on signing a peace agreement with Azerbaijan, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan said during an interview with Türkiye's Anadolu Agency, Trend reports.

However, Mirzoyan underlined that the sides' viewpoints diverge on two major topics, despite the fact that agreement has been reached on several of them.



When asked about the next meeting with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, he stated that the date has yet to be determined. He expressed hope that the decision would be made shortly.

To note, the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia met in Berlin on February 28 this year.

