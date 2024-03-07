President Ilham Aliyev awards number of women Taraggi medal - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding Azerbaijani women the 'Taraggi' medal, Trend reports.
According to the decree of the head of state, the following persons were awarded the 'Taraggi' medal for productive activities in the public life of Azerbaijan:
Natavan Atamoglanova
Gulshan Behbudova
Kahlik Ahmadova
Gultakin Aliyeva
Sevda Hagverdiyeva
Ilhama Hasanova
Mariya Huseynova
Reyhan Huseynova
Zarifa Huseynova
Sevil Mehraliyeva
Taliya Masimova
Badyaljamal Ramazanova.