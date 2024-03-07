President Ilham Aliyev awards number of women Taraggi medal - decree (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on awarding Azerbaijani women the 'Taraggi' medal, Trend reports.

According to the decree of the head of state, the following persons were awarded the 'Taraggi' medal for productive activities in the public life of Azerbaijan:

Natavan Atamoglanova

Gulshan Behbudova

Kahlik Ahmadova

Gultakin Aliyeva

Sevda Hagverdiyeva

Ilhama Hasanova

Mariya Huseynova

Reyhan Huseynova

Zarifa Huseynova

Sevil Mehraliyeva

Taliya Masimova

Badyaljamal Ramazanova.