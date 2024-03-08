Many Muslims continue to face rising Islamophobia and discrimination - UN representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Many Muslims around the world continue to face increasing Islamophobia and discrimination, High Representative of the UN Alliance of Civilizations Miguel Ángel Moratinos said during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

He noted that hatred against Muslims is accompanied by other phenomena, such as the revival of neo-Nazism, xenophobia, and hate speech directed against vulnerable groups, including Muslims, Jews, some Christian minorities, and other societies.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel