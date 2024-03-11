Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center is Kazakhstan’s brotherly help to Azerbaijan - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 11. I would like to once again express my gratitude to Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich for his initiative to build the Kurmangazy Children's Creativity Center in Fuzuli, which has been liberated from occupation, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in a joint press conference with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Trend reports.

“This is Kazakhstan’s brotherly help to Azerbaijan, it is a gift of Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan and its support for the restoration of liberated territories,” the head of state emphasized.