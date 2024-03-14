Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
It's clear that all the weapons Armenia used against us were given to them free of charge - President Ilham Aliyev

Politics Materials 14 March 2024 12:46 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 14. During the last anti-terror operation, military ammunition including heavy weapons and armored vehicles, with a cost and worth close to 1 billion US dollars, was destroyed and taken as trophies. During the Second Karabakh War, military trophies and what was eliminated during the war had a cost was close to 5 billion US dollar, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the 11th Global Baku Forum on “Fixing the Fractured World” in Baku, Trend reports.

“The question is: “Where did Armenia get all that money?” Of course, it's clear that all the weapons they were using against us were given to them free of charge,” the head of state underscored.

