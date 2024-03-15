Great chance emerges to make South Caucasus region of peace and stability ...........

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. A great opportunity has arisen to make the South Caucasus a place of peace and stability, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said during the press conference following the ninth trilateral meeting with his Azerbaijani and Georgian counterparts in Baku, Trend reports.

"There is a great opportunity to turn the South Caucasus into a place of peace and stability. Ensuring peace in the region is beneficial for all countries. After November 2020, there is a historic opportunity for this," Fidan said.

The minister noted that ensuring peace in the South Caucasus is very important not only for the region but also in terms of global security.

"It is important that countries of other regions also support such projects as the Zangezur corridor, which is important in the regional and global sense based on the principle of "Win-Win"," Fidan added.

To note, the 9th trilateral meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Georgia was held in Baku today. At the meeting, the sides exchanged views on issues of mutual interest of trilateral cooperation, determined the venue of the next meeting, and adopted the Baku Declaration.

