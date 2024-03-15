Azerbaijani FM meets with Chairman of 78th session of UN General Assembly (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Chairman of the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly, Dennis Francis, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the XI Global Baku Forum, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

The meeting discussed the current agenda of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN, preparations for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), as well as the regional situation in the post-conflict period.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that our country, as a responsible member of the international community, takes an active part in cooperation within the UN. In particular, during the period of its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, the country was active in developing relations between the UN and NAM, and a number of important joint global initiatives were implemented in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the meeting, initiatives put forward by Azerbaijan were discussed, as well as successfully implemented in a number of areas, including in the field of energy security, transition to alternative energy sources, development of regional transport and communications.

Noting that Azerbaijan will host COP29 this year, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed in detail about the preparatory work. He also spoke in detail about the current situation and realities in the region in the post-conflict period, reconstruction activities carried out in the territories liberated from occupation, the mine danger posing a threat to ongoing work, as well as the process of normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Dennis Francis informed about the initiatives that are planned to be implemented during his presidency of the UN General Assembly, including the “Future Summit”. He particularly noted Azerbaijan's successes in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals. It was emphasized that the UN General Assembly supports peace initiatives put forward in the post-conflict period.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest.