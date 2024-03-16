Azerbaijan, Iran emphasize need to open new chapter in bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16. Ambassador of Iran to Azerbaijan Seyed Abbas Mousavi and Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized the need to open a new chapter in relations between the two neighbors, the ambassador wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

"In my recent meeting with Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmet Hajiyev we reviewed the latest developments in the South Caucasus region and bilateral relations between Iran and Azerbaijan. We emphasized the need to open a new chapter in the relations between the two neighbors," he wrote.