Azerbaijan Defense Minister expresses condolences to Pakistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 17. The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letter of condolences to the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The letter says: "I am deeply saddened by the news of becoming Shehids (Martyrs) and injury of servicemen of Pakistan Armed Forces as a result of the treacherous attack by terrorists in the northwestern region of Pakistan.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the deceased, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families.

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace".