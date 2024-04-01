Iftar held for ambassadors of Muslim countries accredited in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 1. On April 1, 2024, on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, an iftar was organized with the participation of ambassadors of Muslim countries accredited in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke at the event. Jeyhun Bayramov conveyed sincere congratulations and wished prosperity to the entire Islamic world on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. Noting that the holy month of Ramadan, which represents mutual understanding and support, brings the Muslim world closer together, the minister said that these high values of Islam, in turn, are an integral part of our national heritage. It was also emphasized that in Azerbaijan, representatives of different religions live in peace and harmony.

A number of problems that the Islamic world faces during this holy month were also noted. It was also emphasized that the conflicts occurring in different regions of the world, especially the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as well as the humanitarian situation in Gaza, are of serious concern, and the importance of achieving an early ceasefire was noted. The importance of demonstrating unity and solidarity in jointly overcoming modern challenges and promoting the peaceful resolution of conflicts within the framework of international legal norms was also noted.

On the occasion of the month of Ramadan, Palestinian Ambassador Nasir Abdul Karim Abdul Rahim wished peace and progress to the entire Muslim world.

After the prayer was read by the representative of the Caucasus Muslim Office, Imam Gurban Aliyev, the participants of the ceremony took part in the iftar.