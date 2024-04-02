Azerbaijani, Congolese FMs discuss co-op within UN, Non-Aligned Movement (VIDEO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 2. Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation led by his Congolese counterpart Jean-Claude Gakosso, Trend reports.

The meeting between Bayramov and Gakosso took place one-on-one, followed by an expanded meeting with the participation of delegations from both sides.

During the expanded meeting, the current cooperation between the two countries on bilateral and multilateral platforms, preparation for the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), and the regional situation were discussed.

Bayramov noted that the mutual support and beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Congo within international organizations, particularly the UN and the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), are satisfying.

The importance of mutual visits and contacts to develop cooperation in various areas, including oil and energy, natural resources, public services, education, tourism, humanitarian sciences, and other fields, was emphasized.

Highlighting that relations with African countries were further developed during Azerbaijan's chairmanship in NAM, Bayramov mentioned that Azerbaijan remains interested in expanding the existing cooperation.

Providing detailed information to the other side about the negotiation process and preparatory work carried out within Azerbaijan's chairmanship at COP29 this year, Bayramov emphasized that COP29 creates new opportunities for cooperation.

During the meeting, the ministers expressed confidence that a joint declaration on cooperation between the two countries and other official documents planned to be signed during the visit of the President of Congo to Azerbaijan will further deepen relations.

Both sides noted that further expansion of cultural ties between the two countries and the organization of cultural festivals could be beneficial.

Gakosso expressed satisfaction with the visit to Azerbaijan and mentioned that there is potential for the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Congo, and utilizing these opportunities is of great importance.

The meeting also held an exchange of opinions on other mutually interesting issues.

