Anti-Azerbaijani steps to trigger arms race in region, lead to provocations - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 3. Anti-Azerbaijani steps will trigger the arms race in the region and lead to provocations, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said during a phone talk to the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev highlighted that, based on the information he received, discussions during the preparation process for the trilateral meeting included topics such as military support to Armenia, joint military exercises, the establishment of military infrastructure along border areas with Azerbaijan, and Armenia's arming through the EU's European Peace Facility and funded by the US budget. The head of state emphasized that such steps carrying an anti-Azerbaijan nature, including the policy of arming Armenia by France, will exacerbate arms race in the region and lead to provocations.