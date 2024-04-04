Head of Turkish Parliament's Delegation to NATO PA talks benefits ...... (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. The implementation of projects in the region will primarily benefit Armenia, extending beyond just the Zangezur corridor, the head of the Turkish parliament delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said, Trend reports.

Cavusoglu made the statement during his visit to the Alley of Martyrs and the Baku Turkish Martyrs' Memorial.

"Armenia is in dire need of such regional projects. We've taken substantial strides with different corridors and the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railroad. However, the Zangezur corridor will be advantageous for all parties involved, with Türkiye backing its implementation," he emphasized.

Head of the Turkish Parliament's delegation to the NATO PA, former Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan last day. A number of bilateral meetings are scheduled during the visit.