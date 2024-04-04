Azerbaijani FM holds talks with head of Turkish Parliament's Delegation... (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 4. Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with the head of the Turkish Parliament's delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, former Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, the Azerbaijani ministry told Trend.

The meeting centered on the issues arising from the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye, as well as the current situation in the region in the post-conflict period.

Minister Bayramov expressed gratitude to Cavusoglu for his contribution to the strong friendly relations existing between the two countries.

It was highlighted that there is potential for enhanced mutual support and cooperation within regional and international organizations, notably within the Organization of Turkic States (OTS). Specifically, emphasis was placed on President Ilham Aliyev's commitment to the OTS, affirming that efforts to advance this organization will persist in the future.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov spoke about the concern over the unilateral stances taken by several countries outside the region, which pose a threat to regional peace and the delicate normalization process amidst discussions on the post-conflict period, the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, ongoing negotiations, and current challenges.

Cavusoglu expressed contentment with his visit, acknowledging the fruitful exchange of views and warm hospitality. He affirmed his commitment to further develop cooperation between the two countries, both during his tenure as Türkiye's Foreign Minister and in his current position.

It was reiterated that Türkiye consistently supports Azerbaijan's just position and concerns regarding threats to regional peace and security.

Additionally, during the meeting, both sides engaged in discussions on other issues of mutual interest.

To note, Cavusoglu arrived in Azerbaijan on April 3. A number of bilateral meetings are planned as part of the visit.

