Policy of mass militarization by Armenia - threat to Azerbaijan, MFA says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. The statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia that the construction of military fortifications by Armenia in the bordering areas with Azerbaijan is part of their military reforms, and that the policy of mass militarization by Armenia is their sovereign right, it should be clear to everyone why these steps taken by Armenia are illegitimate and pose a threat to our country, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Accordingly, the ongoing claims against the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in the Constitution of Armenia, as well as in a number of legislative acts, and the existence of revanchism attempts demonstrate the scale of threats from Armenia against our country.

Moreover, taking into account that Armenia occupied the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan for 30 years when they had a military capability, the efforts to provide additional military power undoubtedly will create conditions for Armenia to become a new source of tension and a threat," he said in a statement.