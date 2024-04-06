Expression of frivolous ideas such as arms control and non-aggression pact by Armenia - political manipulation - Azerbaijani MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. Expression of frivolous ideas such as arms control and non-aggression pact by Armenia is a political manipulation, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"Expression of frivolous ideas such as arms control and non-aggression pact by Armenia, that for 30 years has grossly violated its obligations within the framework of the international agreements and arms control mechanisms to which it was a party, and during the occupation of our territories illegally deployed most of its military equipment and weapon systems on the territory of our country and concealed them from the international arms control mechanisms, and that does not respect Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty contrary to the Alma-Ata declaration, which it refers to many times today, is a political manipulation.

In order to prove that Armenia is serious about the peace process, she has to refrain from contradictory statements and provocative steps, and respect the norms and principles of international law.

Azerbaijan, for its part, will seriously prevent threats against it in the region, and will continue its peace and construction efforts," the statement reads.