BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. On April 7, at around 17:15, units of the Armenian armed forces from their positions located in the direction of the settlement of Sultanbey, Pashali region, opened fire on the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in the direction of the settlement of Shada, Shahbuz region, Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The units of the Azerbaijani Army have taken adequate response measures.