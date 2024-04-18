Armenia merely made of instrument in West's hands - Russian MFA (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 18. Armenia is solely given the role of a tool with which the West wishes to spark a fire in the South Caucasus, Spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said at a weekly briefing, Trend reports.

"It is obvious that in Washington and Brussels, the goal is to disrupt all ties between Russia and Armenia, both in security and in the economy, and to undermine the mechanisms of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization] and the EAEU [Eurasian Economic Union].

Western countries seek to sow discord among close neighbors in the South Caucasus, with Armenia being relegated to the role of merely a tool through which the US and the EU plan to ignite a new large-scale conflict.

We would not be surprised if it turns out that the document provides for the replacement of Russian border guards with specialists from the US, EU, and NATO, the expansion of subversive activities by Americans and the EU on Armenia's borders against Azerbaijan and Iran, as well as the reorientation of Armenia's critically important infrastructure and energy system.

Indeed, representatives of the US and the European Union actively instilled these ideas in Yerevan," emphasized Zakharova, commenting on the document adopted during the Brussels meeting between the EU, US, and Armenia.

To note, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, EU High Representative and Vice President Josep Borrell, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, USAID chief Samantha Power, and Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan met in Brussels on April 5.

As a result of the meeting, it was announced that the EU will put forward Armenia's Sustainability and Growth Plan for 2024–2027, worth 270 million euro.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel