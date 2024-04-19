Azerbaijan, Armenia agree to continue delimitation process on issues... (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 19. Azerbaijan and Armenia have agreed to continue the delimitation process on the issues of enclaves and exclaves, Trend reports.

The relevant agreement was reached during the eighth meeting of the State Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on the Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan. The meeting was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the countries, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Mher Grigoryan.

"The sides agreed on the priority of the process of delimitation of all other sections of the border, including enclaves and exclaves," the statement reads.

