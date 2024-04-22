Trade turnover between Azerbaijan, Russia exceeded $4 billion - President Putin (UPDATE)

MOSCOW, Russia, April 22. Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Russia exceeded $4 billion, President of Russia Vladimir Putin said during a one-on-one meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Moscow, Trend reports.

“Our trade turnover is growing. It has already reached more than $4 billion. Russian investments in the Azerbaijani economy amount to $6 billion. An intergovernmental commission is working actively, and there are many interesting areas of collaboration - in the real sector of the economy, cooperation, and infrastructure,” the head of state noted.