By agreement with Azerbaijan, border troops to be deployed in delimited areas - Armenian PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that in accordance with the agreement with Azerbaijan, border troops will be deployed in delimited areas, Trend reports.

“By agreement with Azerbaijan, border troops will be deployed in delimited areas. Because it is their mandate to ensure security at the borders. That is, there will be no Defense Ministry posts on the border,” Pashinyan said.

To note, the eighth meeting of the State Commission on Delimitation of the State Border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia and the Commission on Delimitation of the State Border and Border Security between the Republic of Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan was held on April 19, 2024, at the border between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia.

At the initial stage of the delimitation process, the parties tentatively agreed on the passage of certain segments of the border line directly between the settlements of Baganis (RA) - Baganys Ayrim (AR), Voskepar (RA) - Ashagy Askipara (AR), Kirants (RA) – Kheyrimli (AR), and Berkaber (RA) - Gyzylhajily (AR), to bring them in line with the legally justified inter-republican border that existed within the Soviet Union at the time of its dissolution.

Based on geodetic measurements, as part of the process of clarification of coordinates on the border between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as of April 29, more than half of the planned work has been completed, and 35 border pillars have been installed.