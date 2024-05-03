We highly value Poland's position regarding South Caucasus - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. We highly value Poland's position, as a member state of the European Union and as an initiator of the Eastern Partnership program, which contributes to shaping the EU's policy aimed at fostering regional cooperation that spans the entire South Caucasus, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his congratulatory letter to President of Poland Andrzej Duda on the occasion of May 3 - Poland's Constitution Day, Trend reports.

"We are pleased with the current level of relations between Azerbaijan and Poland, which are founded on traditions of friendship and mutual respect. Our rapidly developing cooperation in economy, transportation, culture, and other areas serves the interests of both our countries and our people.

I am confident that we will continue our joint efforts consistently to realize the existing potential of Azerbaijan-Poland relations, to expand the scope of our cooperation, and to infuse it with new content," President Ilham Aliyev said.