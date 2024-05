BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 11. Active efforts are underway to restore the historical image of Shusha. Shusha is experiencing true revival, said President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the 7th “Kharibulbul" International Music Festival, Trend reports.

Highlighting the extensive destruction of Shusha's historical and religious sites during the occupation, the President mentioned the reconstruction of four mosques and ongoing repair and restoration work on others.