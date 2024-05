BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. No practical steps have been taken in the 30 years of the OSCE's long-standing institutions aimed at resolving the past conflict, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, Trend reports.

The minister stressed that there is no need for the maintenance of these loss-of-function institutions.

Will be updated