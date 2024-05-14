Post-OSCE chairmanship, challenges impacting organization appear evident - Ian Borg

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. After the OSCE chairmanship, it's evident that there are challenges impacting the organization, OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg said during a joint press conference with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

"We believe in our ability to address these challenges. We advocate for consensus-based decision-making and rely on the collective efforts of all member states," he remarked.

Will be updated