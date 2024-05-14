Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan perceives recent developments in relations with Armenia positively - FM

Politics Materials 14 May 2024 13:40 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 14. Azerbaijan perceives recent developments in relations with Armenia in a positive light, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said during a joint press conference with OSCE Chair-in-Office, Minister for Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg, Trend reports.

The Azerbaijani minister emphasized the historic significance of the achieved result.

"This outcome was exclusively attained through direct negotiations between the two countries. We hope that work in this direction will continue in a positive way. Intensive negotiations have resumed since February, and we generally evaluate them positively. Meeting our expectations is crucial in this significant and intricate process," he elaborated.

