Baku Initiative Group takes active role in fighting colonialism - Abbas Abbasov (Exclusive interview) (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. Organizations such as the Baku Initiative Group (BIG) have an active role in the fight against colonialism, Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, told Trend in an exclusive interview.

"Azerbaijan's calls for anti-colonialism may receive support from certain international organizations, particularly those that advocate for decolonization, sovereignty, and self-determination, namely the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), or the United Nations (UN), which may express solidarity with Azerbaijan's position and condemn colonial practices. Azerbaijan's anti-colonial policy or stance in line with democratic, human rights, and territorial integrity values may receive backing from a number of Western governments and institutions," he said.

According to the executive director, in countries such as Azerbaijan, international organizations should actively be involved in the process of decolonization.

"Although pertinent international institutions and the global community have yet to fairly evaluate the fight against colonialism, there is yet hope for the future if this course is taken. There is growing support for these regions and organizations like the Baku Initiative Group that are actively fighting colonialism. We think there will undoubtedly be favorable outcomes if they proceed in this direction," Abbasov noted.

He pointed out that the BIG advocates for peaceful dialogue, respect for human rights, and a fair resolution to the issues.

"The BIG has already expressed its deep concern regarding the recent arrests and the curfew imposed by French authorities in New Caledonia in its statement. One of the key reasons for these incidents is the illegal constitutional amendments, which aim to enlarge the electorate at the expense of non-Kanaks in a purposeful manner. People's dissatisfaction, which has led to protests and demonstrations, is understandable. Regretfully, 82 Kanak citizens were arrested during ongoing escalations, resulting in one fatality. Human rights, free speech, and France's international obligations have all been flagrantly violated in conjunction with recent proposed constitutional amendments that disregard the views of the Kanak people, violence, and arrests of civilians taking part in nonviolent strikes and protests. The French administration needs to realize that arresting pro-independence activists and outlawing public assemblies won't work in the long run. We demand that the Kanak people's decisions be considered by the French government," he said.

As is well known, since 1986, the United Nations Committee on Decolonization has included New Caledonia on the UN list of non-self-governing territories, and this list aims to decolonize the 17 non-self-governing territories, Abbasov noted. "The right to self-determination is fundamental, and we support those who seek a better and decent future for their own people. The BIG will continue to support the Kanak people's fair struggle for their independence."

He pointed out that Azerbaijan was elected as a chair of the Non-Aligned Movement in 2019, and the country has chaired the non-aligned movement for the last four years.

"One of the primary duties of the Non-Aligned Movement, the second largest international organization after the UN, is to support the struggling nations in their quest for independence under international law and in its basic values. Under Azerbaijan's chairmanship, the non-aligned movement has upheld core values such as support for national movements that struggled for independence and for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, security, and recognition of other countries. On July 6, 2023, within the framework of the coordination bureau of the ministerial meeting on the Non-Aligned Movement, the decision was made to establish the Baku Initiative Group, whose main activity is supporting colonized regions’ struggles against neo-colonialism and colonialism. One of our missions is to support the fight against neo-colonialism and colonialism under international norms and principles," Abbasov said.

Further speaking, the executive director said that BIG has successfully conducted nine international conferences over the last eight months.

"The first conference themed “Decolonization: Peaceful Revolution” was held during the high week of the General Assembly at the main headquarters of the United Nations in New York. Then, BIG held effective international conferences covering various issues in the context of decolonization. BIG held several international conferences in 2023-2024, and some of these conferences were held at the UN headquarters (New York, Geneva, and Vienna), where they discussed the political, economic, and cultural consequences of colonialism and violations of human rights in New Caledonia, French Polynesia, Wallis and Futuna, Martinique, Guadeloupe, French Guiana, and Corsica, where BIG is represented. Our organization involved foreign experts, academicians, and representatives of international NGOs on decolonization and human rights, which was fairly effective and fruitful. The key purpose of holding those events and inviting experts here is to provide the international community with the real situation of affected regions that it could not afford before the Baku Initiative Group. Although our organization has witnessed passive stagnation and weak support in this direction in recent years, there have been certain outcomes of our activities and will surely be results of this organization. Whether to what extent international law and international organizations are effective or ineffective, countries like Azerbaijan with exemplary chairmanship of such organizations, including BIG, claim to struggle against colonialism. BIG has provided and still continues to update the world community with correct and accurate information about those regions that gives strong predictions for more achievements in the near future on this line," he elaborated.

Abbasov pointed out that colonialism experienced a traditional way of direct control of territories and resource exploitation. However, due to global shifts in political ideologies, decolonization movements in colonized territories in the mid-20th century turned down the process. Unfortunately, some areas still suffer from colonialism and neocolonialism, and several reasons can be listed for their persistence in the 21st century.

"Economic exploitation, such as the extraction of resources by powerful nations or multinational corporations, unequal trade relationships, and debt burdens, still trigger poverty and dependency and maintain a form of economic neo-colonialism. The political impact of colonial powers over colonies through diplomatic relations, military presence, and even involvement in local conflicts undermines those nations’ sovereignty and self-determination. Cultural hegemony as a continuation of colonial cultural imperialism still stands among the top influences over colonies, existing in cultural norms, values, social hierarchy, languages, and institutions in many parts of the world. As we constantly hear, indigenous people in colonies are facing injustices and inequalities caused by colonialism. For example, colonies frequently complain about unequal access to resources, land dispossession, and racial discrimination that shape social and economic structures. Powerful nations hide geopolitical interests under the name of promoting democracy, human rights, or security interests that may grab the attention of ordinary people. In addition, history has witnessed the involvement of military interventions, regime changes, or support for proxy governments over colonies several times," he explained.

"In fact, "French pioneers of democracy" violate human rights in colonized regions, and the BIG has effectively delivered the reality in the above-mentioned regions through international events to the global community," Abbasov added. "Today, we see that the French government intentionally emphasizes rhetoric of freedom, equality, and human rights to justify their actions and present themselves as pioneers of democracy."

"Another key aspect here is the implementation of institutional reforms in those regions and organizing controlled elections by colonial authorities in order to form puppet governments in colonized territories with the image of democratic governance aiming at the never-ending dominance of colonial powers or their preferred political elites. As I mentioned in the first question, nowadays we are observing that the French Senate and National Assembly proposed illegal constitutional amendments in New Caledonia, and the French government, by way of implementing such illegal constitutional amendments, strives to sustain their neocolonialism policy in colonized regions," he concluded.