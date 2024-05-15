Azerbaijan creating Center for Accreditation and Quality Control of Medical.... (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on the creation of the Center for Accreditation and Quality Control of Medical Institutions, Trend reports.

According to the decree of the head of state, a "Center for Accreditation and Quality Control of Medical Institutions" public legal entity will be created under the Ministry of Health.

Under the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan “On Protection of Public Health," it is defined that the Center is a legal entity under public law, carrying out activities on accreditation of medical institutions, taking measures to improve the quality and accessibility of medical services, as well as providing support services related to the establishment and development of internal quality assurance systems in medical institutions.

The authority of the founder of the Center is granted to the President of Azerbaijan.

According to the decree, the Cabinet of Ministers must submit proposals to the President of Azerbaijan to improve the legislation on accreditation of medical institutions, taking into account the best international practices, within six months.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers must approve the charter of the Center and inform the President of Azerbaijan of it within two months.