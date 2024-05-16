Very powerful and normal leader in the person of Azerbaijan has appeared in Caucasus - Aleksandr Lukashenko

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. A very powerful and normal leader in the person of Azerbaijan has appeared here. You are able to control the Caucasus region, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko said during a press conference with President Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

“You are already responsible not only for Azerbaijan, you are already responsible for the situation in the Caucasus as a whole, and we have great hopes for that – those who do not live in the Caucasus… Time has chosen you, as we say, and you are responsible for the Caucasus region as a leader,” added the Belarus leader.