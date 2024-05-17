Germany says ready to support peace process between Baku and Yerevan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 17. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed Germany's readiness to continue supporting the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X, Trend reports.

"Armenia and Azerbaijan have a historic opportunity for peace. In talks with her Armenian counterpart Ararat Mirzoyan, Annalena Baerbock emphasised Germany's willingness to continue supporting the peace process. It is crucial to continue the dialogue now," the statement said.